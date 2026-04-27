Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.50. Ryohin Keikaku shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 28,601 shares changing hands.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts: Sign Up

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 55.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company's core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no‐brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company's product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ryohin Keikaku, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ryohin Keikaku wasn't on the list.

While Ryohin Keikaku currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here