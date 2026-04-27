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Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Ryohin Keikaku logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down — the stock opened at $10.50 versus the prior close of $11.01 and was reported trading down about 7.1% with roughly 28,601 shares changing hands.
  • Quarterly results beat expectations — the company reported $0.07 EPS vs. $0.06 consensus and revenue of $1.32 billion vs. $1.28 billion expected, while analysts project FY EPS of about $0.38.
  • Solid fundamentals and MUJI brand — Ryohin Keikaku, the Tokyo-based retailer behind MUJI, has a $12.38 billion market cap, a high PE of 55.1, strong liquidity (current ratio 2.81) and low debt-to-equity (0.20).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Ryohin Keikaku.

Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.01, but opened at $10.50. Ryohin Keikaku shares last traded at $11.02, with a volume of 28,601 shares changing hands.

Ryohin Keikaku Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a PE ratio of 55.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd., founded in 1980 and headquartered in Tokyo, is a Japanese retailer best known for its MUJI brand. The company's core business revolves around the design, planning, manufacturing and sale of a broad array of household and consumer products. Emphasizing simplicity, functionality and quality, Ryohin Keikaku has built a reputation for its “no‐brand” or minimalist design philosophy, which seeks to eliminate unnecessary features and branding in favor of honest materials and understated aesthetics.

The company's product portfolio includes furniture, kitchenware, home furnishings, apparel, stationery, personal care items and a curated selection of packaged foods.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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