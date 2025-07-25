Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,188 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session's volume of 23,293 shares.The stock last traded at $65.79 and had previously closed at $66.17.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $960.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $66.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.11.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.36% and a return on equity of 904.22%.

Sabine Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.3459 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust's previous dividend of $0.14. Sabine Royalty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

Institutional Trading of Sabine Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the energy company's stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the energy company's stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,922 shares of the energy company's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 15.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

