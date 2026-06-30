Sable Offshore Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SOC)

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 49,412 call options on the company. This is an increase of 264% compared to the typical volume of 13,593 call options.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Patrinely sold 40,743 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $543,104.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 502,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,692,339.83. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO James Caldwell Flores sold 40,743 shares of Sable Offshore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $543,104.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 502,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,339.83. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,163 shares of company stock worth $3,228,498. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sable Offshore

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sable Offshore by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,489,241 shares of the company's stock worth $121,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,925 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,592,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,564,000 after buying an additional 9,788,351 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Sable Offshore by 1,504.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,091,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,048,000 after buying an additional 10,400,275 shares during the period. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,113,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sable Offshore by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 2,975,712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Sable Offshore from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Roth Mkm set a $22.00 target price on Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Sable Offshore from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sable Offshore from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Trading Down 52.6%

NYSE:SOC traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 52,951,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,835,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. Sable Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $510.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.22.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 million. Research analysts predict that Sable Offshore will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore NYSE: SOC is an independent upstream oil and natural gas company specializing in offshore hydrocarbon exploration and production. The company identifies and secures exploration and development rights, conducts detailed seismic interpretation, and advances offshore prospects through appraisal and development phases. Its focus on the offshore environment drives investments in specialized drilling techniques, subsea infrastructure and production facility design.

Core business activities include offshore seismic surveys, the drilling of exploration and appraisal wells, installation and operation of production platforms or subsea systems, and well intervention services.

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