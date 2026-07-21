Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.52 and last traded at $21.5630, with a volume of 2164520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Up 8.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is currently 190.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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