Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.550-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. 5,379,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,003. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.67. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The business's 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.23. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 20.09%.Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,955,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $34,862,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,668,429 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,342 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC increased its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 7,303,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $138,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company's stock.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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