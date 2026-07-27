Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1711 per share and revenue of $219.3870 million for the quarter. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.590 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $211.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $209.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sabra Healthcare REIT to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

SBRA opened at $22.36 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.84. Sabra Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sabra Healthcare REIT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Healthcare REIT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 7,303,254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $138,324,000 after buying an additional 1,625,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 447,528 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,723,546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $89,464,000 after acquiring an additional 334,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,930,245 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,455,544 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sabra Healthcare REIT

Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc NASDAQ: SBRA is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates net‐lease healthcare properties. Its diversified portfolio spans senior housing communities, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, outpatient medical facilities, medical office buildings, hospitals and life science properties. Sabra structures long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements with healthcare operators, providing stable rental income streams while allowing tenants to focus on patient care and operational excellence.

Serving a broad spectrum of care segments, Sabra's tenants include both regional and national providers of assisted living, independent living, memory care, post‐acute rehabilitation and research and development laboratories.

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