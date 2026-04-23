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Sachem Capital (SACH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Sachem Capital logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Upcoming Q1 2026 results: Sachem Capital is set to report before the market opens on April 30, with analysts projecting $0.03 EPS and $9.431M revenue; an earnings call is scheduled for May 6 at 9:00 AM ET.
  • In its last report (March 12) the company posted $0.03 EPS and $9.98M in revenue, below the prior consensus of $12.18M, signaling a revenue shortfall versus expectations.
  • Sachem paid a quarterly dividend of $0.05 on March 30 (annualized $0.20, 19.0% yield) despite a negative payout ratio, and its stock trades around $1.05 with a market cap of about $50.4M.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Sachem Capital.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $9.4310 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.05%.The company had revenue of $9.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 0.9%

SACH opened at $1.05 on Thursday. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $50.37 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.0%. Sachem Capital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,349,235 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 193.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 12.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company's stock.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp NYSEAMERICAN: SACH is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment trust that seeks to provide shareholders with current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust is managed by Sachem Capital Management, L.P., an affiliate of Sachem Wealth Management, and its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange.

The trust's investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of senior secured debt obligations, including first and second lien loans, mezzanine loans, high-yield bonds and preferred equity.

See Also

Earnings History for Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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