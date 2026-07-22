Safe Bulkers (SB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to post earnings of $0.2150 per share and revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million.

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Safe Bulkers Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $761.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Safe Bulkers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Safe Bulkers's previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Safe Bulkers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Safe Bulkers from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SB

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,114 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 617,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 182,624 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 100,358 shares in the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers Inc NYSE: SB is a dry bulk shipping company engaged in the ocean transport of commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers. The company operates a modern fleet of vessels, including Panamax, Supramax and Kamsarmax bulk carriers, designed to serve a variety of trade routes and cargo types. Safe Bulkers’ fleet is employed under both time charter and voyage charter arrangements, offering flexibility to respond to market demand and optimize vessel utilization.

Founded in 2008, Safe Bulkers began trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange in the same year, establishing itself as a publicly listed provider of dry bulk transportation services.

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