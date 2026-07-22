Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC) Shares Down 1% - Here's Why

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.61 and last traded at C$8.66. Approximately 12,440 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 66,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 price target on Sagicor Financial and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$11.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of -0.10. The company's 50-day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.11.

Sagicor Financial (TSE:SFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$791.91 million during the quarter. Sagicor Financial had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 2.58%. Analysts predict that Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. will post 0.9578783 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sagicor Financial

In other Sagicor Financial news, Director Alan Kenneth Ryder purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$171,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$855,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $206,900. 34.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. TSX: SFC is a leading financial services provider with over 185 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St.

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