Saia (SAIA) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Saia to announce earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $956.2020 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $806.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.08 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Saia's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Saia Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SAIA opened at $426.29 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $446.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Saia has a 1-year low of $249.32 and a 1-year high of $494.71.

Institutional Trading of Saia

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,770,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,300.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,418 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $209,976,000 after purchasing an additional 651,332 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth $56,305,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 740,798 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $241,885,000 after buying an additional 183,669 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 25.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 825,687 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $226,230,000 after buying an additional 166,486 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Saia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $445.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Saia from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $462.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company's core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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