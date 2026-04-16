Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's Why

Shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 20,550 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session's volume of 5,264 shares.The stock last traded at $4.8670 and had previously closed at $4.98.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Saipem to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on SAPMF

Saipem Stock Down 2.6%

The company's fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

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