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Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Saipem logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Saipem hit a new 52-week high — shares reached $5.44 intraday (last $5.38) on light volume (1,170 shares), with the 50-day and 200-day SMAs at $4.34 and $3.45 respectively, suggesting a recent uptrend.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: Zacks upgraded the stock to a "hold," while MarketBeat shows two "Strong Buy" and two "Hold" ratings, resulting in a consensus "Buy".
  • Company profile: Saipem is a global engineering and construction contractor for oil & gas (EPCI and drilling) that is expanding into renewables like offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture.
  • Five stocks we like better than Saipem.

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 1170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Saipem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saipem has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Saipem

Saipem Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.45.

Saipem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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