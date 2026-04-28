Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.0936, but opened at $5.3750. Saipem shares last traded at $5.3750, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Saipem to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy".

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Saipem Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41.

About Saipem

Saipem is a leading global engineering and construction company specializing in upstream, midstream and downstream projects for the oil and gas industry. The company offers a full suite of services including engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) for onshore and offshore facilities, as well as specialized drilling services. Its expertise spans the development of floating production units, subsea pipelines, and complex petrochemical plants, catering to major energy producers and national oil companies around the world.

In addition to its core oil and gas portfolio, Saipem has expanded into renewable energy and infrastructure markets, leveraging its engineering capabilities in areas such as offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage.

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