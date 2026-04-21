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Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Salzgitter logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Hold": Eight analysts cover Salzgitter with a consensus rating of Hold (1 sell, 4 hold, 3 buy).
  • Recent results missed expectations—Salzgitter reported quarterly EPS of ($0.05) versus a ($0.02) consensus, showing a negative return on equity and net margin, while analysts forecast about 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
  • SZGPY trades around $5.64 with a market cap of $3.05 billion, a negative P/E of -37.6, a 12‑month range of $2.09–$6.86, and 50/200‑day moving averages of $5.42 and $4.73 respectively.
  • Five stocks we like better than Salzgitter.

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Salzgitter from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Salzgitter

Salzgitter Price Performance

SZGPY stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.54. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.73.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany's industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

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Analyst Recommendations for Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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