Samak Azar Sells 500 Shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $21,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $794,502.24. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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GlobalFoundries Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.61. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,831,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $45.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered GlobalFoundries from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in GlobalFoundries by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 3,575 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 3.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,744 shares of the company's stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the company's stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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