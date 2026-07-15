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Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
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Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and traded as high as $22.09. Sampo shares last traded at $21.97, with a volume of 62,242 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SAXPY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sampo from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised shares of Sampo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Sampo to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sampo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Sampo in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on SAXPY

Sampo Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $116.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sampo PLC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sampo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sampo plc is a Finland-based insurance and financial services group that primarily underwrites property and casualty (P&C) insurance while also offering life insurance and related financial products. The company operates through subsidiaries that provide a mix of retail and corporate insurance solutions, claims handling and risk management services. Its business model emphasizes underwriting discipline and diversified exposure across personal, commercial and specialty insurance lines.

Sampo's operations include well-known subsidiaries that deliver core products and services: a Nordic P&C insurer that writes motor, property, liability and specialty lines, and a life insurance and wealth management arm that offers savings, pension solutions and asset management services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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