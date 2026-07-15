Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Update

Sampo PLC (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,957 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 27,896 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,376 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Sampo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Sampo in a research note on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sampo from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sampo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sampo from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAXPY

Sampo Trading Up 0.4%

OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $21.97 on Wednesday. Sampo has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.66.

Sampo (OTCMKTS:SAXPY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sampo will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sampo

Sampo plc is a Finland-based insurance and financial services group that primarily underwrites property and casualty (P&C) insurance while also offering life insurance and related financial products. The company operates through subsidiaries that provide a mix of retail and corporate insurance solutions, claims handling and risk management services. Its business model emphasizes underwriting discipline and diversified exposure across personal, commercial and specialty insurance lines.

Sampo's operations include well-known subsidiaries that deliver core products and services: a Nordic P&C insurer that writes motor, property, liability and specialty lines, and a life insurance and wealth management arm that offers savings, pension solutions and asset management services.

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