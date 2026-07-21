Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Shares Down 4.7% - Here's What Happened

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $36.7550. 1,569,647 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,159,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Samsara to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 363.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 12,065 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $402,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 836,100 shares in the company, valued at $27,858,852. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,549 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $86,003.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 167,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,643,656.06. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock worth $144,511,167 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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