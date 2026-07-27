Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Up 9.4% - Here's What Happened

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.13 and last traded at $36.2230. Approximately 2,065,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 7,120,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.11.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Samsara from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.22, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.35. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Samsara's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 613,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $19,802,808.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,256,487 shares in the company, valued at $72,816,835.49. This represents a 21.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,042,662.25. Following the sale, the insider owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,380. The trade was a 72.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,464,637 shares of company stock worth $144,511,167. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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