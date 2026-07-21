Samsara Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 11,970 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 7,499 call options.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Samsara to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.35.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Samsara Stock Down 5.8%

NYSE:IOT traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 2,294,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,165,004. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. Samsara has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Samsara will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,042,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,380. This trade represents a 72.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,001,479.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,380. The trade was a 72.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,464,637 shares of company stock valued at $144,511,167 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.13% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter valued at about $28,232,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Samsara by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,467,232 shares of the company's stock worth $88,228,000 after acquiring an additional 389,751 shares in the last quarter. Allen Operations LLC raised its position in Samsara by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Operations LLC now owns 66,020 shares of the company's stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,035,000 after acquiring an additional 935,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC now owns 3,833,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,628 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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