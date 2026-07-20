Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Rating Lowered to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded Sana Biotechnology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $9.50.

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View Our Latest Research Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of SANA stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $876.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company's stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company's core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

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