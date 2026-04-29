Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Down 7.3% - Time to Sell?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.1050. 1,054,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,794,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Read Our Latest Report on SANA

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,436,503 shares of the company's stock worth $40,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,973 shares of the company's stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,054,841 shares of the company's stock worth $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,138 shares of the company's stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 694,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company's stock worth $12,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company's stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of engineered cells as medicines with the goal of treating a broad range of diseases. The company applies advanced gene editing and gene delivery technologies to create next-generation cell therapy products for oncology, genetic disorders and other serious diseases. By leveraging both ex vivo and in vivo approaches, Sana aims to repair or replace damaged cells and restore healthy tissue function.

The company's core platform integrates proprietary gene writing capabilities alongside established gene editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas9.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sana Biotechnology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sana Biotechnology wasn't on the list.

While Sana Biotechnology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here