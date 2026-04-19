Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $692.6818.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDK. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $710.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $320.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. The trade was a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $152,000. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $1,954,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $341,000. LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the first quarter worth $355,000.

Sandisk Trading Up 0.2%

Sandisk stock opened at $920.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.34 and a beta of 5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Sandisk has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $965.00. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $682.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.22.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The company's revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Trending Headlines about Sandisk

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Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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