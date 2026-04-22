Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $976.78 and last traded at $970.6750, with a volume of 11297649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $903.49.

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Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Sandisk from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Sandisk from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $719.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $696.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.32. The firm has a market cap of $143.60 billion, a PE ratio of -128.01 and a beta of 5.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The business's revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 38.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total value of $2,196,355.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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