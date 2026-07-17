Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Down 4% - What's Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,325.03 and last traded at $1,354.82. Approximately 19,504,979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,441,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,411.08.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive on Sandisk despite the selloff, arguing that AI infrastructure spending should keep driving memory and storage demand and that the stock’s lower valuation may create upside if fundamentals hold. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly constructive on Sandisk despite the selloff, arguing that AI infrastructure spending should keep driving memory and storage demand and that the stock’s lower valuation may create upside if fundamentals hold. Positive Sentiment: One article highlighted Sandisk as among the cheapest Nasdaq 100 stocks on forward earnings, suggesting the recent drop may have made the shares look more attractive to value-oriented investors. Article Title

One article highlighted Sandisk as among the cheapest Nasdaq 100 stocks on forward earnings, suggesting the recent drop may have made the shares look more attractive to value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk has also been featured in bullish memory-stock commentary tied to AI demand, but the market is currently balancing that long-term growth story against near-term volatility and profit-taking. Article Title

Sandisk has also been featured in bullish memory-stock commentary tied to AI demand, but the market is currently balancing that long-term growth story against near-term volatility and profit-taking. Neutral Sentiment: The company launched Fab2 with Kioxia and began BiCS10 sampling, a development that supports its technology roadmap but was not the main driver of trading today. Article Title

The company launched Fab2 with Kioxia and began BiCS10 sampling, a development that supports its technology roadmap but was not the main driver of trading today. Negative Sentiment: Shares have fallen sharply after breaking key technical support levels, with traders citing an analyst downgrade, weak momentum, and caution ahead of the next earnings report. Article Title

Shares have fallen sharply after breaking key technical support levels, with traders citing an analyst downgrade, weak momentum, and caution ahead of the next earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about Chinese competition added to the selloff, as reports said CXMT is preparing a large memory IPO, increasing fears of future pricing pressure across the sector. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNDK. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday. Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,803.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,750.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,040.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Sandisk

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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