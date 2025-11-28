Free Trial
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sandisk shares gapped up pre-market, opening at $225.25 versus the prior close of $215.04, with heightened trading volume reported during the move.
  • The company beat expectations with $1.22 EPS (vs. $0.58 est.) and $2.31B revenue (up 22.6% YoY) and set Q2 2026 guidance of $3.00–$3.40 EPS.
  • Analysts are broadly positive — several firms raised targets (Citigroup to $280, Morgan Stanley to $273) and MarketBeat shows a consensus Moderate Buy and target of $193.88 — though the stock carries a very high P/E (~697).
Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $215.04, but opened at $225.25. Sandisk shares last traded at $215.16, with a volume of 5,780,558 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated an "overweight" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $263.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sandisk to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $150.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Sandisk Stock Up 3.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 697.66. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $173.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

