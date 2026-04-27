Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Shares Up 8.1% - What's Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,070.66 and last traded at $1,070.20. 12,833,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 18,708,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $989.90.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDK. Zacks Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $385.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $791.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $717.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 5.04.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $2.89. Sandisk had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 11.66%.The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 39.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Miyuki Suzuki sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.53, for a total transaction of $2,196,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,216,939.71. This represents a 26.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sandisk by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sandisk by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandisk by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sandisk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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