Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Up 6.7% - What's Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1,861.00 and last traded at $1,831.50. Approximately 11,596,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 17,513,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,716.36.

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Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,398.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,093.12 and a 200 day moving average of $657.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 5,025 shares of company stock worth $7,871,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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