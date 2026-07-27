Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Trading Down 11% - What's Next?

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) shares traded down 11% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1,222.01 and last traded at $1,278.23. 20,922,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 16,338,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,436.56.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: SanDisk’s recent results provide fundamental support: the company reported quarterly EPS of $23.41 versus a $14.17 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 251% year over year. Analysts and investors are watching for another strong report on August 5. Should You Buy Sandisk Stock Before It Reports Earnings on Aug. 5?

SanDisk’s recent results provide fundamental support: the company reported quarterly EPS of $23.41 versus a $14.17 consensus estimate, while revenue increased 251% year over year. Analysts and investors are watching for another strong report on August 5. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand for AI infrastructure, continued memory shortages and expectations for robust earnings growth remain longer-term bullish arguments for SanDisk. 4 High-Growth AI Infrastructure Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Gains

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sandisk from $3,250.00 to $3,050.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price target on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,811.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Down 11.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $189.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 4.74. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,754.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,092.96.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.Sandisk's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,088.00, for a total value of $1,252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,803,320. The trade was a 1.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandisk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the first quarter valued at $29,000.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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