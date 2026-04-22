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Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Sandoz Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sandoz Group gapped down — the stock opened at $81.26 after closing at $85.70 and last traded around $81.35 on light volume (1,148 shares), signaling an early sell-off.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but overall positive: two analysts rate it Strong Buy and two rate it Hold, giving an average MarketBeat rating of "Buy" after recent upgrades from Goldman Sachs and Jefferies and downgrades from Barclays and RBC.
  • Technical and balance-sheet snapshot: the 50-day moving average ($82.44) sits above the 200-day moving average ($75.02), while liquidity is modest (current ratio 1.18, quick ratio 0.77) and debt-to-equity is 0.53.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.70, but opened at $81.26. Sandoz Group shares last traded at $81.3450, with a volume of 1,148 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SDZNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandoz Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays cut shares of Sandoz Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandoz Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Sandoz Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Report on SDZNY

Sandoz Group Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Sandoz Group

(Get Free Report)

Sandoz Group OTCMKTS: SDZNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic medicines and biosimilars. The company supplies off-patent small-molecule drugs as well as biologic alternatives intended to offer lower-cost therapeutic options across a range of clinical areas. Sandoz emphasizes access and affordability, positioning its portfolio to serve hospitals, pharmacies and health systems looking to expand patient access to essential therapies.

The company's product offerings span conventional generics, complex and specialty generics, and a growing pipeline of biosimilar medicines.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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