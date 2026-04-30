Sanford C. Bernstein Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the social networking company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.98% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $765.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $810.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $815.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $828.07.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $53.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $616.03. 39,793,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,814,856. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $520.26 and a 1 year high of $796.25. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $630.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $648.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.43 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 56,571 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.70, for a total value of $36,471,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 167,155 shares of company stock worth $107,067,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bayban boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 100.0% during the first quarter. Bayban now owns 70 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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