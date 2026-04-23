Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) SVP Sells $89,944.92 in Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO - Get Free Report) SVP Nathalie Dubois-Stringfellow sold 345,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $89,944.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 332,769 shares in the company, valued at $86,519.94. This represents a 50.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

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Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SGMO stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,121,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,359,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 310.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,662.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGMO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,615,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,422 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,479,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,107 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,662,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,029 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,084,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.92% of the company's stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Brisbane, California, that specializes in the development of genomic therapies based on its proprietary zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) technology. Founded in 1995, Sangamo pioneered ZFN-based genome editing to precisely alter DNA sequences for the treatment of serious genetic and rare diseases. The company's platform encompasses in vivo genome editing, ex vivo cell therapy, and genome regulation approaches, with a focus on durable therapeutic effects through permanent genetic modification or sustained gene expression control.

Through its genome editing programs, Sangamo is advancing multiple product candidates into clinical trials for conditions such as hemophilia A and B, mucopolysaccharidosis types I and II, and lysosomal storage disorders.

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