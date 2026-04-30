Sangoma Technologies (SANG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $52.0840 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect Sangoma Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANG opened at $4.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. Sangoma Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,687 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,689 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 472,554 shares of the company's stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SANG. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Sangoma Technologies to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sangoma Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangoma Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANG

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation NASDAQ: SANG is a global provider of enterprise communications solutions that enable organizations to deploy voice, video, and data services across on-premises and cloud environments. The company's offerings include unified communications platforms, SIP-based telephony hardware, VoIP gateways, session border controllers, and related endpoints. Sangoma serves small and medium-sized businesses as well as larger enterprises, delivering solutions for IP telephony, collaboration, contact centers, and SIP trunking.

The company's product portfolio comprises software-based PBX systems such as PBXact and FreePBX, along with hardware appliances for secure and scalable connectivity.

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