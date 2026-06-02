Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 37,439 Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total value of $35,955,666.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares in the company, valued at $371,728,524.32. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 2,561 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.63, for a total value of $2,498,588.43.

On Friday, May 1st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00.

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Micron Technology Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of MU traded up $28.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,064.10. 47,042,400 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,530,793. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.96 and a 1 year high of $1,076.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.15. The business's 50-day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 196 compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 2.83%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron showcased AI-optimized memory and storage products at COMPUTEX 2026, including HBM4, high-capacity DDR5 RDIMMs, and Gen6 SSDs, reinforcing its position as a core supplier for AI data centers and edge devices. Micron Powers AI Everywhere at COMPUTEX 2026

Micron showcased AI-optimized memory and storage products at COMPUTEX 2026, including HBM4, high-capacity DDR5 RDIMMs, and Gen6 SSDs, reinforcing its position as a core supplier for AI data centers and edge devices. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports linked Micron’s surge to Nvidia’s AI roadmap, saying Nvidia’s demand for high-bandwidth memory is pulling Micron deeper into the AI boom and tightening supply-demand conditions for memory chips. Reuters article on Nvidia and Micron

Multiple reports linked Micron’s surge to Nvidia’s AI roadmap, saying Nvidia’s demand for high-bandwidth memory is pulling Micron deeper into the AI boom and tightening supply-demand conditions for memory chips. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains very strong, with several recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets, including Raymond James at $1,100 and other firms ranging as high as $1,750, which is helping support the stock. Micron Gains Wall Street Support as Memory Demand Builds

Wall Street sentiment remains very strong, with several recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets, including Raymond James at $1,100 and other firms ranging as high as $1,750, which is helping support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Micron’s explosive revenue growth and improving earnings power, including a reported 196% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2 2026, which supports the view that earnings momentum is real. Will AI Servers Keep Micron's DRAM Demand Momentum Strong?

Several articles highlighted Micron’s explosive revenue growth and improving earnings power, including a reported 196% year-over-year revenue increase in Q2 2026, which supports the view that earnings momentum is real. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary noted Micron has become a very crowded trade after its huge run and crossed the $1 trillion market-cap milestone, so investors are now debating whether the stock is priced for perfection.

Some commentary noted Micron has become a very crowded trade after its huge run and crossed the $1 trillion market-cap milestone, so investors are now debating whether the stock is priced for perfection. Neutral Sentiment: There is also growing discussion about overbought conditions and valuation risk after the stock’s parabolic move, which could make near-term trading more volatile. Micron stock flashes major crash signal in over 30 years

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,372,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,910,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Melius Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $621.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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