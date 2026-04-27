Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Announces Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $996.58, Zacks reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sanmina updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.550-2.850 EPS.

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Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM traded down $4.13 on Monday, reaching $188.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,362,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $143.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.53. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $197.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $166,205.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total transaction of $519,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Sanmina by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,968 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Sanmina during the first quarter valued at $256,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 10.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 126,287 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 572.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,846 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SANM

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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