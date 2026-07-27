Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion. Sanmina also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.900-12.200 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SANM shares. Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $208.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,579. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $97.76 and a 1-year high of $288.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.01.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In related news, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total value of $5,606,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,533.27. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total value of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,209.77. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sanmina by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $400,273,000 after acquiring an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,435 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 21,743 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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