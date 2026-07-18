Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SANM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.00.

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Sanmina Trading Down 0.4%

SANM stock opened at $197.24 on Friday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $288.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $239.12 and its 200 day moving average is $184.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sanmina news, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $5,606,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,809 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,868,533.27. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.17, for a total transaction of $218,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,868,209.77. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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