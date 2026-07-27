Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.900-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 3.050-3.350 EPS.

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Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,579. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $97.76 and a 1 year high of $288.68. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $236.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.54. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.29%.The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.40 billion. Sanmina has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.900-12.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $160.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.52, for a total transaction of $109,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,179.52. This trade represents a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $2,678,200.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,466,600. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock valued at $35,699,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $400,273,000 after purchasing an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,435 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 21,743 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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