Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.5 billion.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Sanmina from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.03. 1,362,008 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $197.63. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $143.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.53.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $996.58. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $166,205.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,029,045.40. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,075 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,604,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,871,206.80. This trade represents a 10.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,599 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,728. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Sanmina by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company's stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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