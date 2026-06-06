Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SANM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sanmina from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

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Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock opened at $252.08 on Friday. Sanmina has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $288.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.68 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.74. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jonathan P. Faust sold 10,076 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total value of $2,678,200.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,466,600. The trade was a 11.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $5,606,011.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,533.27. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 156,509 shares of company stock worth $35,699,476 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sanmina by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,667,240 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $400,273,000 after buying an additional 481,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,023 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $244,500,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sanmina by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,382 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $122,559,000 after buying an additional 120,164 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Sanmina by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 762,365 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $98,833,000 after buying an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,369 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $109,907,000 after buying an additional 108,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

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