Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Announces Dividend Increase - $2.42 Per Share

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 2.4225 per share on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 502.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This is a 18.9% increase from Sanofi's previous annual dividend of $2.04.

Sanofi has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Sanofi has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sanofi to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

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Sanofi Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Sanofi stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.27. 2,376,290 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,940. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.42. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $55.73.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

Further Reading

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