Santiago Subotovsky Sells 2,637 Shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,637 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $237,725.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 138,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,490,643.10. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Santiago Subotovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72.

On Monday, May 4th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $562,102.92.

On Friday, May 1st, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,643 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $271,832.55.

On Thursday, April 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,388 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $208,520.16.

On Thursday, April 16th, Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,643 shares of Zoom Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $230,786.76.

Get Zoom Communications alerts: Sign Up

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.96. 3,328,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,405. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.15 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,112,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,626 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 422,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,174 shares during the period. Sherry Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,254,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Communications from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoom Communications from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Read Our Latest Report on ZM

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Zoom Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Zoom Communications wasn't on the list.

While Zoom Communications currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here