Sanuwave Health (SNWV) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect Sanuwave Health to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 8, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Sanuwave Health (NASDAQ:SNWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). Sanuwave Health had a negative return on equity of 141.56% and a net margin of 26.64%.The firm had revenue of $13.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. On average, analysts expect Sanuwave Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Sanuwave Health Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNWV opened at $16.37 on Friday. Sanuwave Health has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company's 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. The firm has a market cap of $140.68 million, a P/E ratio of -102.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sanuwave Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sanuwave Health from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sanuwave Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Sanuwave Health in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNWV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanuwave Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health in the third quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sanuwave Health in the second quarter valued at $109,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanuwave Health

Sanuwave Health, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of non-invasive acoustic wave therapies designed to stimulate tissue regeneration and accelerate healing. The company's proprietary Extracorporeal Pulse Activated Technology (EPAT) delivers focused acoustic pressure waves to injured or chronic wound sites, activating the body's natural repair mechanisms. Sanuwave's primary therapeutic areas include advanced wound care for diabetic and venous ulcers, as well as orthopedic and musculoskeletal conditions.

The company's lead product, the dermaPACE® system, holds clearance from the U.S.

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