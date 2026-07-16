SAP (SAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect SAP to announce earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $11.3836 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.08%. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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SAP Trading Up 0.8%

SAP stock opened at $156.00 on Thursday. SAP has a 52-week low of $148.06 and a 52-week high of $309.73. The company has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 83.8% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 147 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of SAP by 194.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the software maker's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of SAP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SAP from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Santander upgraded SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $283.40.

Read Our Latest Report on SAP

About SAP

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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