Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sets New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $43.2250, with a volume of 35427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Get Sapiens International alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPNS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sapiens International

Sapiens International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.23 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International Corporation N.V. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sapiens International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,590 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,999 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,219 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Sapiens International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company's stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sapiens International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sapiens International wasn't on the list.

While Sapiens International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here