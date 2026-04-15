Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Sappi Stock Performance

Shares of SPPJY opened at $1.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $658.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sappi has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

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