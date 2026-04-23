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Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Sappi logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sappi shares gapped down at the open from $1.16 to $1.03 and were trading with very low volume (203 shares) at the time of the report.
  • Zacks Research revised its rating from a "strong sell" to a "hold", and MarketBeat shows a current consensus rating of Hold.
  • Fundamentals remain weak: Sappi reported EPS of ($0.03) (matching estimates), has a negative net margin (-5.31%) and negative PE (-2.24), and posted revenue slightly below expectations.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sappi.

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.03. Sappi shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 203 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sappi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sappi

Sappi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $622.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.28.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sappi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sappi Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Sappi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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