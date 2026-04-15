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Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Sappi logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares jumped pre-market from $1.06 to $1.13 (a ~6.6% gap up) and last traded at $1.13 on light volume (2,000 shares).
  • Zacks Research upgraded Sappi from "strong sell" to "hold," and the stock's consensus analyst rating is currently "Hold" (one analyst).
  • The company shows weak fundamentals with EPS of ($0.03) in the latest quarter (in line with estimates), a revenue miss ($1.29B vs. $1.34B expected), a negative net margin (‑5.31%), negative ROE, and a market cap of ~$683M.
  • Five stocks we like better than Sappi.

Sappi Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $1.13. Sappi shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Sappi from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPPJY

Sappi Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a market cap of $683.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Sappi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%.

Sappi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as SPPJY, is a global pulp and paper company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Originally established in 1936 as South African Pulp and Paper Industries, Sappi has grown into a diversified manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, graphic papers, packaging and specialty papers. The company serves customers in over 150 countries and operates a network of mills and sales offices across three key regions: Europe, North America and South Africa.

Sappi’s product portfolio is organized into several main categories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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