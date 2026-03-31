Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) Trading Up 13.7% - Time to Buy?

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) shares were up 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.6530. Approximately 14,975,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 10,529,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Get Satellogic alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SATL shares. Freedom Capital raised Satellogic to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital set a $4.50 target price on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SATL

Satellogic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $807.57 million, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. Satellogic had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Satellogic

In other Satellogic news, insider Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $2,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,356,500 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,065. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,024,373 shares of company stock worth $5,447,676. Insiders own 51.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Satellogic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its holdings in Satellogic by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 13,380,873 shares of the company's stock worth $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,696 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 4th quarter valued at $16,830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Satellogic by 44.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,262,216 shares of the company's stock worth $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,400 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Satellogic during the fourth quarter valued at $4,053,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Satellogic by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,737 shares of the company's stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 463,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company's stock.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company's satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic's vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth's surface.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Satellogic, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Satellogic wasn't on the list.

While Satellogic currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here