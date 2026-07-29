Satellogic (SATL) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $9.5820 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Satellogic had a negative return on equity of 100.03% and a negative net margin of 443.06%. On average, analysts expect Satellogic to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Satellogic Stock Down 4.8%

NASDAQ SATL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.36. 991,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,722,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $497.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Satellogic has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Alan Kharsansky sold 87,091 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $727,209.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 47,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,004.75. The trade was a 64.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liberty 77 Capital L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $97,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,700,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Satellogic by 1,671.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,487 shares of the company's stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 825,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Satellogic during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SATL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Satellogic from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $11.00 target price on Satellogic in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Satellogic from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Satellogic from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $9.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on Satellogic

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company's satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic's vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth's surface.

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